Rain Forecast For City In Bahawalpur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 02:02 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :The local Met Office has forecast a partly cloudy to cloudy weather with chances of rain for the city for next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature 33 centigrade and the lowest minimum 18 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.

The partly cloudy weather with the chances of rain has also been forecast for rest of the region.

