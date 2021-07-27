Rain forecast for city in bahawalpur

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :The local Met office has forecast a partly cloudy weather with chances of rain for the city for the next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature 39 centigrade and the lowest minimum 31 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.

The partly cloudy weather with chances of rain has also been forecast for rest of the region.