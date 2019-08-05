UrduPoint.com
Rain Forecast For City In Bahawalpur

Muhammad Irfan 21 seconds ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 02:55 PM

Rain forecast for city in Bahawalpur

The local Met Office has forecast a partly cloudy to cloudy weather with chances of rain with thunderstorm for Bahawalpur and adjoining areas during next 24 hours

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :The local Met Office has forecast a partly cloudy to cloudy weather with chances of rain with thunderstorm for Bahawalpur and adjoining areas during next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperatures 41 Centigrade and the lowest minimum 28 Centigrade degrees were forecast for next 24 hours.

The Met Office has also forecast a partly cloudy to cloudy weather for other parts of the region during next 24 hours.

