Rain forecast for city Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :The Meteorological department has forecast rain-wind/thundershower in most parts of the province including the provincial capital during the next 24 hour.

According to synoptic situation, strong monsoon currents from Bay of Bengal are penetrating in upper and lower parts of the country while a shallow westerly wave is also present over upper parts of the country.

Rain-wind-thundershowers is expected in Pothohar region, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Khushab, Faisalabad, Jhang, T.T. Singh, Mianwali, Multan, DG Khan, Bahawalpur, Bhakkar, Layyah and Bahawalnagar while heavy fall are also expected in upper Punjab during the period.

On Tuesday, maximum and minimum temperature was recorded in the city as 33 and26 degrees centigrade, respectively.