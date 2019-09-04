UrduPoint.com
Rain Forecast For City Lahore

The meteorological department has forecast rain/thunderstorm at isolated places in Punjab, including the provincial capital, during the next 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ) :The meteorological department has forecast rain/thunderstorm at isolated places in Punjab, including the provincial capital, during the next 24 hours.

On Wednesday, maximum temperatures was recorded in the city as 36 degrees celsius.

According to Met office, the rain/wind-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, and Kashmir during next 24 hours. However, weather remained hot and humid in most parts of the country during the last 24 hours.

The synoptic situation showed that weak seasonal low lies over western Balochistan. Monsoon currents will remain cut offduring the next 24 to 48 hours.

More Stories From Weather

