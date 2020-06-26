UrduPoint.com
Rain Forecast For City Lahore

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 25 seconds ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 07:21 PM

The meteorological department has forecast rain coupled with wind-thunderstorm in most parts of the province including provincial capital during the next 24 hour

According to synoptic situation, a shallow westerly wave is still present over upper parts of the country while a weak moist currents are penetrating upper parts of the country.

However, rain/wind-thunderstorm is expected in Lahore, Faisalabad, Kasur, Okara, Sahiwal, Sargodha, Mianwali, Rawalpindi and Gujranwala.

Dust raising winds are also expected in Multan, DG Khan, Layyah, Bhakkar, Rajanpur, Bahwalpur and Bahwalnagar during this period.

During the last 24 hours, rain occurred in some districts of the province including Sahiwal 24mm, Jhang 22mm, Okara 17mm, Noorpur Thal 8mm, Kasur 5mm, T T Singh 4mm, Lahore (A/P 2mm, City 1mm).

On Friday, maximum and minimum temperature was recorded in the cityas 37 centigrade and 28 centigrade, respectively.

