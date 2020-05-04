UrduPoint.com
Rain Forecast For City

Lahore

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 03:41 PM

Rain forecast for city lahore

Rain-thunderstorm (with few hailstorm) is expected in most parts of the province including provincial capital during next 24 hour

According to synoptic situation, a shallow westerly wave is present over upper and central parts of the country.

According to Meteorological department, rain-thunderstorm (with few hailstorm) is expected in Pothohar region, Mianwali, Bhakkar, Layyah, D.G Khan, R.Y.Khan, Rajanpur, Bahawalnagar, Multan, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Hafizabad, Gujrat, Wazirabad, Lahore and Gujranwala during night time on Monday.

During the last 24 hours, rain occurred in most parts of the province including Khanewal 13mm, Islamabad (Golra 9mm, Zero Point 7mm, Saidpur 3), Lahore (A/P), Multan 6mm, Okara 5mm, Sahiwal, R.Y Khan 4, Faisalabad 3mm, Khanpur, Jhelum, Jhang, T.T Singh 2mm, Joharabad and Lahore (City) 1mm.

On Monday, maximum and minimum temperature was recorded as 34 degreescelsius and 22 degrees celsius, respectively.

