Rain Forecast For Islamabad, KPK, Punjab, Balochistan, Kashmir, GB

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 01:22 AM

Rain forecast for Islamabad, KPK, Punjab, Balochistan, Kashmir, GB

Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast rain/wind-thundershowers (with isolated heavy falls) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Punjab, eastern Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast rain/wind-thundershowers (with isolated heavy falls) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Punjab, eastern Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Dust-storm/isolated rain-thundershower is also expected in upper Sindh. Monsoon currents are penetrating in upper and central parts of the country today and likely to strengthen during next 12 to 24 hours.

During past 24 hours, Rain/wind-thundershower occurred in Islamabad, central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and lower Sindh.

Hot and humid weather prevailed elsewhere in the country.

Rainfall (mm) was recorded at Punjab: Mangla 70, Kasur 57, Faisalabad 38, Jhang 27, Murree 24, Lahore (Airport 21, City 12), Sialkot (City 09), Mandi Bahauddin 09, Hafizabad 08, Jhelum 06, Joharabad 05, Toba Tek Singh 04, Gujranwala, Narowal 02, Islamabad (Saidpur 01), Balochistan: Khuzdar 11, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kalam, Patan 02, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad 01, Gilgit-Baltistan: Bagrote 01.

Today's highest maximum temperature's (C): Shaheed Benazir Abad 45C, Sibbi and Mohenjo-Daro 44C.

More Stories From Weather

