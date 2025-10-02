Rain forecast for Punjab till October 7

(@Abdulla99267510)

PDMA predicts widespread rainfall across Punjab districts, with chances of heavy showers in northern and southern regions that may raise water flow in streams and nullahs.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct,2nd ,2025) The Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has predicted widespread rainfall across various districts of Punjab starting tonight and continuing till October 7.

According to a PDMA spokesperson, westerly winds have entered the northern regions of the province, likely causing showers in Rawalpindi, Murree, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, and Mandi Bahauddin.

Rain is also expected in Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Wazirabad, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Narowal, Mianwali, Khushab, Sargodha, Jhang, Nankana, and Toba Tek Singh.

From October 6, areas including Dera Ghazi Khan, Bhakkar, Layyah, and Multan may experience thundershowers. Meanwhile, heavy rain in Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Rajanpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Murree, and Rawalpindi could increase water flow in local streams and nullahs.