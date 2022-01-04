Rain forecast for Sukkur division

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :The local Met office on Tuesday forecast widespread rain in different areas of the Sukkur division under a new weather system that entered northern Balochistan.

Weather is likely to be cloudy on Wednesday in Sukkur, Khairpur, Shikarpur, Jacobaba and Kashmor districts with chances of rain-thunderstorms in the evening/night. The minimum and maximum temperature is expected to range between 13 degrees Celsius and 20 C.