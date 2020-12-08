UrduPoint.com
Rain Forecast For Tomorrow

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 05:24 PM

Pakistan Meteoroligical Department (PMD) Tuesday forecast cloudy weather with chances of rain in Islamabad during next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteoroligical Department (PMD) Tuesday forecast cloudy weather with chances of rain in Islamabad during next 24 hours.

Westerly weather system present over western and upper parts of the country and expected to persist in upper parts till Wednesday (morning), MET office reported.

While, rain (snowfall over hills) expected in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Upper Punjab and Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa. Cold and dry weather expected elsewhere in the country. Fog likely in some areas of Punjab and Upper Sindh during morning hour.

Rainfall (mm) recorded in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Pattan 14, Balakot 13, Dir (Upper 11, Lower 06), Malam Jabba 11, Mirkhani, Cherat, Kakul 09, Kalam 06, Parachinar 05, Bannu, Drosh, Chitral 04, Saidu Sharif 02, Peshawar, Takht Bai 01, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (City 12, Airport 06), Garhi Dupatta 09, Rawalakot 04, Kotli 02, Gilgit Baltistan: Skardu, Astor 07, Bunji 02, Gupis 01, Punjab: Murree 07, Attock 05, Islamabad (Zero Point) , Airport 01), Balochistan: Quetta (Samungli 06, City 03), Kalat 05, Zhob 03 and Dalbandin 02.

Snowfall (Inches): Malamjabba 04, Astore, Skardu 02, Kalam 01 inch.

Today's Lowest Minimum Temperature's (�C): Leh, Parachinar -04�C, Gupis -03�C, Kalam, Bagrote -02�C and Malamjabba -01�C.

