Rain forecast for tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Saturday forecast rain wind-thunderstorm (with snowfall over high mountains) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

A westerly wave is affecting upper and western parts of the country and likely to persist in upper parts till Sunday, the MET office reported.

Hailstorm is also expected at few places during the period. Heavy falls are expected at a few places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

Rainfall(mm): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Parachinar 04, Kalam, Drosh, Chitral 01, Kashmir: Jammu AP 02,Rawalakot 01, Gilgit-Baltistan: Skardu 02.

Minimum temperature's recorded in(C): Leh -04, Kalam -03, Gupis -01 and Astore 00.