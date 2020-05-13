Rain forecast in Balochistan, KP, Islamabad, Punjab, G-B, AJK 13 May 2020

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) has forecast rain wind-thunderstorm (with Isolated heavy fall and hailstorm) in Northeast Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

While hot and dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

According to synoptic situation a westerly wave is present over upper and central part and likely to persist till Thursday.

During past 24 hour Weather remained dry in most parts of the country.

However, rain- thunderstorm occured in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan. Rain (mm) recorded in Punjab: Khanewal 14, Bahawalpur (A/P 10, City 10), Multan 10, D. G Khan 09, Layyah (Karor) 07, Kot Addu, Bahawanagar 05, Jhang 04, T. T singh 02, Okara 01, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Parachinar, Saidu Sharif 10, Malamjabba 05, Mirkhani 04, Lower Dir, D. I Khan 01, Balochistan: Barkhan 12, Quetta 04 and Sibbi 02.

Today highest maximum recorded temperature's (C): Mithi 42C and Shaheed Benazirabad 41C.