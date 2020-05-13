UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rain Forecast In Balochistan, KP, Islamabad, Punjab, G-B, AJK 13 May 2020

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 10:23 PM

Rain forecast in Balochistan, KP, Islamabad, Punjab, G-B, AJK 13 May 2020

Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) has forecast rain wind-thunderstorm (with Isolated heavy fall and hailstorm) in Northeast Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) has forecast rain wind-thunderstorm (with Isolated heavy fall and hailstorm) in Northeast Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

While hot and dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

According to synoptic situation a westerly wave is present over upper and central part and likely to persist till Thursday.

During past 24 hour Weather remained dry in most parts of the country.

However, rain- thunderstorm occured in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan. Rain (mm) recorded in Punjab: Khanewal 14, Bahawalpur (A/P 10, City 10), Multan 10, D. G Khan 09, Layyah (Karor) 07, Kot Addu, Bahawanagar 05, Jhang 04, T. T singh 02, Okara 01, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Parachinar, Saidu Sharif 10, Malamjabba 05, Mirkhani 04, Lower Dir, D. I Khan 01, Balochistan: Barkhan 12, Quetta 04 and Sibbi 02.

Today highest maximum recorded temperature's (C): Mithi 42C and Shaheed Benazirabad 41C.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Islamabad Weather Balochistan Quetta Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Martyrs Shaheed Punjab Parachinar Okara Jhang Bahawalpur Saidu Khanewal Dir Barkhan Kot Addu I Khan

Recent Stories

Communities will enjoy close family ties, socially ..

11 minutes ago

Successful distance learning for 1.2 million stude ..

11 minutes ago

Under-Secretary of MoHAP visits COVID-19 field hos ..

26 minutes ago

Sharjah Police reopen driving schools after Eid ho ..

56 minutes ago

UAE sends medical aid to Montenegro in fight again ..

1 hour ago

ADQ to acquire 50 percent stake in Al Dahra Holdin ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.