Rain forecast in city in Lahore

Rain and dust-thunderstorm is expected in most parts of the province including provincial capital during next 24 hour

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :Rain and dust-thunderstorm is expected in most parts of the province including provincial capital during next 24 hour.

According synoptic situation, a shallow westerly wave is present along western parts of the country.

The Meteorological department said that cloudy weather is expected in most parts of the province. However, rain and dust-thunderstorm is expected in Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Mianwali, Bhakkar, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Faisalabad, T.T Singh, Layyah and Patohar region during evening/night time today.

On Monday, maximum and minimum temperature was recordedas 37 degrees ceslius and 23 degrees celsius, respectively.