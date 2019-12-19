Rain forecast in city Lahore

(@FahadShabbir)

Cloudy weather with light rain is expected in the city and some other parts of the province during the next 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :Cloudy weather with light rain is expected in the city and some other parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, dense fog is likely to prevail in plain areas of the province during night and morning, says the Met department.

Fog will prevail in Lahore, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Sialkot, Toba Tek Singh, Hafizabad, Jhang, Faisalabad, Okara, Sahiwal, Multan, Bahawalpur and Bahawalnagar.

As per synoptic situation, a westerly wave is present along western parts of the country and likely to persist during the next 24 hours.

On Thursday, the maximum and minimum temperatures in the city were recorded as 14 degrees celsius and five degrees celsius respectively.