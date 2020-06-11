Rain forecast in city Lahore

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :The rain and wind-thunderstorm is expected in most parts of the province, including the provincial capital, during the next 24 hours.

According to synoptic situation, a shallow westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country.

Moist currents from Arabian sea are reaching north-eastern parts of the country.

According to the Meteorological department, hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the province.

However, rain wind-thunderstorm is expected in Attock, Murree, Taxila, Fateh Jang, Tala Gang, Narowal, Gujrat, Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Jhang, Sargodha, Mianwali, Sialkot, D G Khan and surrounding areas on Friday.

The maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 38 degrees centigrade and 28 degreescentigrade ,respectively, on Thursday.