UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rain Forecast In City Lahore

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 10:29 PM

Rain forecast in city Lahore

Rain coupled with wind-thunderstorm is expected in some parts of the province including provincial capital during next 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :Rain coupled with wind-thunderstorm is expected in some parts of the province including provincial capital during next 24 hours.

According to synoptic situation, a low pressure area is present near coastal areas of Sindh and Balochistan.

Weak monsoon currents are penetrating northeastern parts of the country.

According to Meteorological department, hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the province during the day time.

However rain/wind-thunderstorm is expected in Narowal, Sialkot, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Lahore and Potohar region.

Maximum and minimum temperature was recorded in the cityas 34 and 27 centigrade, respectively on Wednesday.

Related Topics

Sindh Lahore Weather Balochistan Gujrat Gujranwala Sialkot Narowal

Recent Stories

Health Ministry conducts more than 51,000 addition ..

1 minute ago

Saudi Arabia reports 3,036 new coronavirus cases, ..

46 minutes ago

Dubai Police, Dubai Sports Council discuss prepara ..

2 hours ago

SCFA holds webinar on strategic concepts and balan ..

2 hours ago

SEA supports educational institutions&#039; effort ..

3 hours ago

DIFC Presidential Directive ends on 31st July 2020

3 hours ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.