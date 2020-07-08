Rain forecast in city Lahore

Rain coupled with wind-thunderstorm is expected in some parts of the province including provincial capital during next 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :Rain coupled with wind-thunderstorm is expected in some parts of the province including provincial capital during next 24 hours.

According to synoptic situation, a low pressure area is present near coastal areas of Sindh and Balochistan.

Weak monsoon currents are penetrating northeastern parts of the country.

According to Meteorological department, hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the province during the day time.

However rain/wind-thunderstorm is expected in Narowal, Sialkot, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Lahore and Potohar region.

Maximum and minimum temperature was recorded in the cityas 34 and 27 centigrade, respectively on Wednesday.