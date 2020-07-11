UrduPoint.com
Rain Forecast In City Lahore

Sat 11th July 2020





LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :Rain coupled with wind-thunderstorm is expected in most parts of the province including provincial capital during next 24 hour.

According to synoptic situation, seasonal low lies over north Balochistan.

Monsoon currents of moderate intensity from Arabian sea are penetrating upper parts of the country and likely to continue during next 48 hours.

According to Meteorological department, hot and humid weather is expected in the Province.

However, rain wind thunderstorm is expected in Narowal, Sialkot, Gujarat, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab, Faisalabad, Jhang, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Rawalpindi, Murree and Taxila.

Dust raising winds are expected in Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan, D.G Khan and Bahawalpur during this period.

Maximum and minimum temperature was recorded in the city as 39 and 28 centigrade respectively on Friday.

