Rain Forecast In City Lahore

Umer Jamshaid 53 seconds ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 09:00 PM

Rain forecast in city Lahore

The Meteorological department has forecast rain with thundershowers in most parts of the province, including the provincial capital, during the next 24 hour

According to synoptic situation, weak monsoon currents are penetrating in upper parts of the country. Westerly wave is also present over upper parts of the country.

According to synoptic situation, weak monsoon currents are penetrating in upper parts of the country. Westerly wave is also present over upper parts of the country.

According to spokesperson, hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the province. However, rain-thundershowers are expected in Pothohar region, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Narowal, Lahore, Faisalabad, Mianwali and Sargodha while, isolated rain/thunderstorm is also expected in Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan, Bahawlapur, Bahawalnagar and DG Khan.

The maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded in the city as 34 degrees and 27 degreescentigrade, respectively, on Wednesday.

More Stories From Weather

