UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rain Forecast In Districts Of Punjab, KP, Islamabad, G-B, AJK 12 Dec 2019

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 07:20 PM

Rain forecast in districts of Punjab, KP, Islamabad, G-B, AJK 12 Dec 2019

Rain/ thunderstorm ( snowfall over mountain) is expected in districts of north Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :Rain/ thunderstorm ( snowfall over mountain) is expected in districts of north Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir on Friday.

According to National Weather Forecasting Center, heavy falls are expected at isolated places in Kashmir.

During past 24 hour, weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country, while very cold in northern parts.

However rain/thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in some districts of Sindh, Balochistan, Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Rainfall was recorded in (MM): Sindh: Sindh: Mithi 32, Mirpurkhas 07, Shaheed Benazirabad, Thatta 04, Hyderabad, Tandojam 03, Jacobabad, Rohri 01, Balochistan: Quetta 14, Barkhan 09, Kalat 08, Sibbi 06, Dalbandin 03, Turbat, Jiwani 01, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

: Malmjabba 07, Saidusharif 02, Dir 01, Punjab: Bahawalpur (City 16, AP 05), Rahim Yar Khan, Sahiwal, Multan 13, Khanewal, Bahawalnagar 11, Kotaddu 10, Okara 09, Khanpur 08, D.G. Khan 07, Lahore (City 07, AP 05),M.B.Din, Hafizabad, Jhelum, Narowal 05, Jhang, Bhakkar, Layyah 04, Gujrat 03, Islamabad (Zero Point, AP 02), Sargodha 02, Faisalabad , T.T.Singh 01, Kashmir: Garhidupatta and Kotli 01.

Lowest minimum temperatures were recorded at Skardu, Kalam -06C , Bagrote, Gupis -04C , Parachinar, Hunza, Astore -03 C and Malamjabba -02 C.

According to synoptic situation, a westerly wave is affecting in most parts of the country.

Related Topics

Sindh Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Weather Balochistan Quetta Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Martyrs Shaheed Punjab Hyderabad Parachinar Gujrat Sahiwal Rahim Yar Khan Gilgit Baltistan Okara Jhang Sargodha Turbat Bahawalpur Jacobabad Bahawalnagar Bhakkar Hafizabad Jhelum Khanewal Narowal Thatta Dir Barkhan Kalat Skardu Khanpur Dalbandin Kotli Rohri

Recent Stories

Emirates Touches down in Mexico City

6 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates College of Holy Quran at ..

24 minutes ago

Nargis quits showbiz industry, decides to work for ..

38 minutes ago

UAE among the fastest-growing nations: Kyrgyz Pres ..

39 minutes ago

Dubai CP meets General Network of Government Commu ..

54 minutes ago

PM Khan’s nephew spotted in Lawyers’ attack on ..

59 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.