Rain forecast in districts of Punjab, KP, Islamabad, G-B, AJK 12 Dec 2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :Rain/ thunderstorm ( snowfall over mountain) is expected in districts of north Punjab , upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir on Friday.

According to National Weather Forecasting Center, heavy falls are expected at isolated places in Kashmir.

During past 24 hour, weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country, while very cold in northern parts.

However rain/thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in some districts of Sindh, Balochistan, Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Rainfall was recorded in (MM): Sindh: Sindh: Mithi 32, Mirpurkhas 07, Shaheed Benazirabad, Thatta 04, Hyderabad, Tandojam 03, Jacobabad, Rohri 01, Balochistan: Quetta 14, Barkhan 09, Kalat 08, Sibbi 06, Dalbandin 03, Turbat, Jiwani 01, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

: Malmjabba 07, Saidusharif 02, Dir 01, Punjab: Bahawalpur (City 16, AP 05), Rahim Yar Khan, Sahiwal, Multan 13, Khanewal, Bahawalnagar 11, Kotaddu 10, Okara 09, Khanpur 08, D.G. Khan 07, Lahore (City 07, AP 05),M.B.Din, Hafizabad, Jhelum, Narowal 05, Jhang, Bhakkar, Layyah 04, Gujrat 03, Islamabad (Zero Point, AP 02), Sargodha 02, Faisalabad , T.T.Singh 01, Kashmir: Garhidupatta and Kotli 01.

Lowest minimum temperatures were recorded at Skardu, Kalam -06C , Bagrote, Gupis -04C , Parachinar, Hunza, Astore -03 C and Malamjabba -02 C.

According to synoptic situation, a westerly wave is affecting in most parts of the country.