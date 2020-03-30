Rain forecast in Islamabad, KP, Punjab, GB, AJK

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :National Weather Forecasting Center forecast rain-thunderstorm in all districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, upper/central Punjab, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir on Tuesday.

However, dry/ partly cloudy weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

During the past 24 hours, light rain occurred in districts of Khyber Paktunkhwah and Balochistan.

Rainfall (mm) was recorded at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Parachinar 08, Bannu 02 and Balochistan Quetta 01.

Lowest minimum temperature's (C) were recorded at Kalam -01C.

According to synoptic situation, a shallow westerly wave is affecting western parts of the country and likely to persist in upper parts till Wednesday.