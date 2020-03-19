Rain forecast in Islamabad, North Balochistan, KP, Upper Punjab tomorrow

Rain winds/ thunderstorm is expected in Islamabad, north Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Upper Punjab on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :Rain winds/ thunderstorm is expected in Islamabad, north Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Upper Punjab on Friday.

According to National Weather Forecasting Center, Islamabad, dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

During past 24 hours, weather remained dry in most parts of the country. Today lowest minimum temperature were recorded at Kalam and Astore 00 C.

According to synoptic situation, a westerly wave is likely to enter in Pakistan on Friday that will be intensified on Sunday.