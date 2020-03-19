UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rain Forecast In Islamabad, North Balochistan, KP, Upper Punjab Tomorrow

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 05:57 PM

Rain forecast in Islamabad, North Balochistan, KP, Upper Punjab tomorrow

Rain winds/ thunderstorm is expected in Islamabad, north Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Upper Punjab on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :Rain winds/ thunderstorm is expected in Islamabad, north Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Upper Punjab on Friday.

According to National Weather Forecasting Center, Islamabad, dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

During past 24 hours, weather remained dry in most parts of the country. Today lowest minimum temperature were recorded at Kalam and Astore 00 C.

According to synoptic situation, a westerly wave is likely to enter in Pakistan on Friday that will be intensified on Sunday.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Weather Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Sunday

Recent Stories

Fully equipped isolation wards set up for coronavi ..

6 minutes ago

COVID-19 cases in Kuwait rise to 148

2 minutes ago

Novel coronavirus remains stable on surfaces for h ..

2 minutes ago

PTA supporting national efforts in fight against c ..

4 minutes ago

128 power pilferers caught in a day in South Punja ..

4 minutes ago

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid inaugurate ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.