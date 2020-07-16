Rain forecast in Islamabad, Punjab, KPK, Sindh, Kashmir

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast rain-wind-thundershower in Islamabad, upper Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Lower Sindh, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

During past 24 hour, rain wind-thunderstorm occurred in Islamabad, Upper Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

Weather remain hot and dry in most parts of the country.

Rainfall (mm) was recorded at Punjab: Mandi Bahauddin 25, Islamabad Airport 22, Joharabad 11, Gujrat 01, Kashmir: Kotli 05, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Cherat 02, Kalam, Saidu Sharif, Bannu 01,Gilgit-Baltistan: Gupis 02.

Today's highest maximum temperature's (C): Sibbi 47C, Dadu, Nokkundi 46C, and D.I. Khan 45C.

According to synoptic situation, seasonal low lies over western Balochistan. Moist currents are penetrating eastern and upper parts of the country.