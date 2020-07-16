UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rain Forecast In Islamabad, Punjab, KPK, Sindh, Kashmir

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 38 seconds ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 12:39 AM

Rain forecast in Islamabad, Punjab, KPK, Sindh, Kashmir

Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast rain-wind-thundershower in Islamabad, upper Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Lower Sindh, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast rain-wind-thundershower in Islamabad, upper Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Lower Sindh, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

During past 24 hour, rain wind-thunderstorm occurred in Islamabad, Upper Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

Weather remain hot and dry in most parts of the country.

Rainfall (mm) was recorded at Punjab: Mandi Bahauddin 25, Islamabad Airport 22, Joharabad 11, Gujrat 01, Kashmir: Kotli 05, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Cherat 02, Kalam, Saidu Sharif, Bannu 01,Gilgit-Baltistan: Gupis 02.

Today's highest maximum temperature's (C): Sibbi 47C, Dadu, Nokkundi 46C, and D.I. Khan 45C.

According to synoptic situation, seasonal low lies over western Balochistan. Moist currents are penetrating eastern and upper parts of the country.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Islamabad Weather Bannu Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Gujrat Gilgit Baltistan Saidu Mandi Bahauddin Dadu Kotli Airport

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed shares five reasons why UAE is ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan kicks off construction work at Diamer-Bha ..

3 hours ago

UAE presented an innovative global model in empowe ..

3 hours ago

OPEC sees improving market conditions, conformity ..

3 hours ago

&#039;UAE’s wise leadership is committed to deve ..

4 hours ago

UAE ranked first in 7 global health indices: FCSA

4 hours ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.