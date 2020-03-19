UrduPoint.com
Rain Forecast In Northern Sindh

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 03:58 PM

Rain forecast in northern Sindh

A wave is likely to enter northern Sindh on Sunday causing widespread rains including Sukkur, Khairpur, Shikarpur and other districts

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :A wave is likely to enter northern Sindh on Sunday causing widespread rains including Sukkur, Khairpur, Shikarpur and other districts.

According to the local Met Office, widespread rain along with thunderstorm would fall in Sukkur, Jacobabad and other districts of northern Sindh, during Sunday (evening).

