Rain forecast in Punjab, KPK, Balochistan, Kashmir, G-B

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast rain/wind-thundershowers in upper/central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northeast Balochsitan, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan on Friday.

Hot and humid weather is expected in other parts of the country.

During past 24 hour, Rain/wind-thundershower occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, Kashmir, Karachi and Islamabad. Weather remained hot & humid in other parts of the country.

Rainfall (mm) was recorded at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Balakot 47, Kakul 32, Dir (lower 05, upper 02), Parachinar 03, Mirkhani, Takht Bai 02, Sindh: Karachi (Surjani Town 25, North Karachi 21, Masroor Base 09, Nazimabad 05, Saddar, Landhi 04, Faisal Base, University Road, Jinnah Terminal 02, Gulshan-e-Hadid 01), Sakrand 04, Punjab: Kasur 12, Murree 04, Islamabad (Bokra 03), Kashmir: Garhi dupatta 05, Balochistan: Ormara 02.

Today's highest maximum temperature's (C): Sibbi, Nokkundi, Mohenojodaro 45C and Dalbandin 44C. A westerly wave is present over western and upper parts of the country. Moist Monsoon currents from Arabian sea are likely to penetrate upper and central parts of the country tonight.