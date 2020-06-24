Rain forecast in various parts of the province

Rain with wind-thunderstorm is expected in the most parts of the province including provincial capital during next 24 hour

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Rain with wind-thunderstorm is expected in the most parts of the province including provincial capital during next 24 hour.

According to synoptic situation, a shallow westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country. Weak moist currents are penetrating northeastern parts of the country.

According to Meteorological department, rain wind-thunderstorm is expected in most parts of the province including Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Attock, Chakwal, Murree, Taxila, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Mianwali, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Jhang and Gujrat.

Rain-thunderstorm with dust raising winds are also expected in Multan and D G Khan after noon time.

During past 24 hours, rain occurred in most districts of the province including Jhelum 58mm, Attock 25mm, Narowal, Hafizabad 23mm, Mandi Bahauddin 20mm, Islamabad (Saidpur 22mm, Airport 15mm, Bokra 3mm, Zero Point 2), Sialkot (City 18, Airport 9mm), Joharabad 12mm, Gujranwala 11mm , Murree 10, Layyah 8, Rawalpindi (Chaklala 5mm, Shamsabad 1), Gujarat 5, Faisalabad 3, Lahore (Airport 2mm, City Trace), Bhakkar, Noorpur Thal 2, Jhang 1.

Maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded in the city as 39 & 29 centigrade respectively on Wednesday.