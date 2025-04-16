Rain, hailstorm: ITP ensures smooth flow on city roads

Despite heavy rain and hailstorm in the federal capital, Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) personnel remained actively present on roads and ensured uninterrupted traffic flow through a successful strategy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Despite heavy rain and hailstorm in the Federal capital, Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) personnel remained actively present on roads and ensured uninterrupted traffic flow through a successful strategy.

A public relations officer told APP that no traffic jams were reported on any major artery of the city due to the effective deployment and coordination of ITP officers.

He said the traffic police officials performed their duties diligently across Islamabad’s thoroughfares, managing the flow of vehicles efficiently despite harsh weather conditions.

He said the ITP also released video footage showing smooth traffic flow on all major roads during the rain and hailstorm.

He said Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Sarfraz Virk, praised the tireless efforts of the traffic police officials and lauded their dedication.

CTO said, “Traffic personnel continued to perform their duties in difficult weather conditions and stood firm in the field to serve the citizens.”

He said that the successful traffic management strategy of the ITP saved citizens from the distress of traffic congestion across the city.

APP-rzr-mkz