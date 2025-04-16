Open Menu

Rain, Hailstorm: ITP Ensures Smooth Flow On City Roads

Sumaira FH Published April 16, 2025 | 11:08 PM

Rain, hailstorm: ITP ensures smooth flow on city roads

Despite heavy rain and hailstorm in the federal capital, Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) personnel remained actively present on roads and ensured uninterrupted traffic flow through a successful strategy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Despite heavy rain and hailstorm in the Federal capital, Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) personnel remained actively present on roads and ensured uninterrupted traffic flow through a successful strategy.

A public relations officer told APP that no traffic jams were reported on any major artery of the city due to the effective deployment and coordination of ITP officers.

He said the traffic police officials performed their duties diligently across Islamabad’s thoroughfares, managing the flow of vehicles efficiently despite harsh weather conditions.

He said the ITP also released video footage showing smooth traffic flow on all major roads during the rain and hailstorm.

He said Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Sarfraz Virk, praised the tireless efforts of the traffic police officials and lauded their dedication.

CTO said, “Traffic personnel continued to perform their duties in difficult weather conditions and stood firm in the field to serve the citizens.”

He said that the successful traffic management strategy of the ITP saved citizens from the distress of traffic congestion across the city.

APP-rzr-mkz

Recent Stories

Ministry of Defence organises 2nd Annual Communica ..

Ministry of Defence organises 2nd Annual Communications & Information Technology ..

11 minutes ago
 Unusual hailstorm damages vehicles in Islamabad; P ..

Unusual hailstorm damages vehicles in Islamabad; PMD warns of unstable weather

3 minutes ago
 Recent appointments to address teachers shortage i ..

Recent appointments to address teachers shortage in Quetta schools: Deputy Commi ..

3 minutes ago
 PNCA hosts soulful Qawwali Night to preserve Pakis ..

PNCA hosts soulful Qawwali Night to preserve Pakistan’s cultural legacy

3 minutes ago
 Islamabad College pays tribute to distinguished al ..

Islamabad College pays tribute to distinguished alumnus Ambassador M. Mijarul Qu ..

3 minutes ago
 Sharjeel, Party Leaders reviewed arrangements for ..

Sharjeel, Party Leaders reviewed arrangements for April 18 public meeting

3 minutes ago
Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary ..

Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Péter Szijjártó to lead hig ..

3 minutes ago
 Rain, hailstorm trip over 50 IESCO’s feeders

Rain, hailstorm trip over 50 IESCO’s feeders

3 minutes ago
 AJK govt crackdown on private schools over salary ..

AJK govt crackdown on private schools over salary disparities

6 minutes ago
 Commissioner Rawalpindi, Engr Aamir Khattak review ..

Commissioner Rawalpindi, Engr Aamir Khattak reviews progress on GPO underpass pr ..

7 minutes ago
 First-ever Pak-GCC Anti-Narcotics summit held to t ..

First-ever Pak-GCC Anti-Narcotics summit held to tackle drug trafficking

13 minutes ago
 IHC sets two-week deadline for recovery of missing ..

IHC sets two-week deadline for recovery of missing Afghan brothers

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather