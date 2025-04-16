Open Menu

Rain, Hailstorm Trip Over 50 IESCO’s Feeders

Muhammad Irfan Published April 16, 2025 | 11:08 PM

Rain, hailstorm trip over 50 IESCO’s feeders

Over 50 feeders of the Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO on Wednesday tripped due to rain, thunder, and hailstorm

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Over 50 feeders of the Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO on Wednesday tripped due to rain, thunder, and hailstorm.

IESCO complaint staff is present in the field and striving to restore electricity in affected areas connected to the feeders, said a press release.

Chief Executive of IESCO,w Muhammad Naeem, instructed officers to remain in the field along with the staff. Consumers are advised to maintain a safe distance from electric wires, poles, transformers, and meters, it further said.

In case of any complaint or emergency, contact the relevant complaint office numbers or call the helpline at 118.

Recent Stories

Ministry of Defence organises 2nd Annual Communica ..

Ministry of Defence organises 2nd Annual Communications & Information Technology ..

13 minutes ago
 Unusual hailstorm damages vehicles in Islamabad; P ..

Unusual hailstorm damages vehicles in Islamabad; PMD warns of unstable weather

5 minutes ago
 Recent appointments to address teachers shortage i ..

Recent appointments to address teachers shortage in Quetta schools: Deputy Commi ..

5 minutes ago
 PNCA hosts soulful Qawwali Night to preserve Pakis ..

PNCA hosts soulful Qawwali Night to preserve Pakistan’s cultural legacy

5 minutes ago
 Islamabad College pays tribute to distinguished al ..

Islamabad College pays tribute to distinguished alumnus Ambassador M. Mijarul Qu ..

5 minutes ago
 Sharjeel, Party Leaders reviewed arrangements for ..

Sharjeel, Party Leaders reviewed arrangements for April 18 public meeting

5 minutes ago
Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary ..

Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Péter Szijjártó to lead hig ..

5 minutes ago
 Rain, hailstorm trip over 50 IESCO’s feeders

Rain, hailstorm trip over 50 IESCO’s feeders

5 minutes ago
 AJK govt crackdown on private schools over salary ..

AJK govt crackdown on private schools over salary disparities

8 minutes ago
 Commissioner Rawalpindi, Engr Aamir Khattak review ..

Commissioner Rawalpindi, Engr Aamir Khattak reviews progress on GPO underpass pr ..

8 minutes ago
 First-ever Pak-GCC Anti-Narcotics summit held to t ..

First-ever Pak-GCC Anti-Narcotics summit held to tackle drug trafficking

15 minutes ago
 IHC sets two-week deadline for recovery of missing ..

IHC sets two-week deadline for recovery of missing Afghan brothers

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather