Rain, hailstorm trip over 50 IESCO’s feeders

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Over 50 feeders of the Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO on Wednesday tripped due to rain, thunder, and hailstorm.

IESCO complaint staff is present in the field and striving to restore electricity in affected areas connected to the feeders, said a press release.

Chief Executive of IESCO,w Muhammad Naeem, instructed officers to remain in the field along with the staff. Consumers are advised to maintain a safe distance from electric wires, poles, transformers, and meters, it further said.

In case of any complaint or emergency, contact the relevant complaint office numbers or call the helpline at 118.