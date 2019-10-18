Rain, hailstorm turn weather cold in parts of country

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Rain and hailstorm have turned weather cold in parts of Pakistan including Islamabad, Lahore Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Azad Kashmir

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 18th October, 2019) Rain and hailstorm have turned weather cold in parts of Pakistan including Islamabad, Lahore Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Azad Kashmir.Heavy downpours lashed Islamabad, Lahore, Kot Momin, Toba Tek Singh, Safdarabad, Pindi Bhattian, Nowshera, Risalpur, Swabi, Malakand, Muzaffarabad and Mirpur on Thursday night and Friday morning.

It hailed in Attock, Pindigheb, Mardan, Karak and adjacent areas.The Met Office has predicted that the westerly wave which is affecting upper parts of the country is likely to persist till Saturday.

Furthermore, snowfall is forecasted in the mountain areas.Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the province. Dry and cold weather is expected in upper and central Balochistan including Quetta during night.

Rain wind-thunderstorm is expected at scattered places in Murree, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Khushab, Bhakkar, Sialkot, Attock, Chakwal, Mianwali, M.B.Din, Narowal, Hafizabad, Layyah, Nankana, Kasur, Lahore, Jhang, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Gujrat districts.Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the province.Rain wind-Thunderstorm is expected at scattered places in Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Chitral, Malakand, Shangla, Swabi, Swat, Dir, Mardan, Nowshera, Charsadda, Peshawar, Hangu, Kohat, Parachinar districts.Rain-thunderstorm is expected at scattered places in all districts of Gilgit-Baltistan.

Rain-thunderstorm is expected at scattered places in all districts of Azad Kashmir.