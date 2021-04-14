UrduPoint.com
Rain, Hailstorms Likely To Begin In KP

Pakistan Meteorology Department predicted that a new cycle of rains and strong wind were likely to begin in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from today

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteorology Department predicted that a new cycle of rains and strong wind were likely to begin in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from today.

The official of the Meteorology Department said that the rains were likely to continue intermittently till Sunday and a news release in this connection was also issued by the PDMA to all district administration.

In the release Director General PDMA issued instructions to the concerned agencies to take precautionary measures in view of strong winds,rains and hailstorms and farmers should take special precautions, he informed.

He said warning has also been issued to travellers as well in a PADMA release that they should take precautionary measure while visiting hilly areas.Operation Center was fully operational and the public were advised to report any untoward incident to the helpline 1700 for assistance.

