Rain hampers routine shopping, business activities in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) With sky overcast since Thursday morning and last night showers that struck Karachi quite heavily had its impact on daily life of people with all schools closed and business centers partially opened.

People extremely cautious due to their bitter experience during the previous rain spell preferred to remain home with significant decline registered in the availability of public transport and its impact on regular traffic flow.

Many of the hawkers attempting to brave the weather,that otherwise is not very regular in the port city, could be registered running in search of protection and safety of more of their goods than themselves once exposed to showers that enveloped the city after 12 noon.

"Drizzling at regular intervals since morning was bearable," said Sadiq Hussain with his makeshift business in Bohri Bazar area.

Expressing his gratitude to the owners of regular shops (who too did not want to waste a day) for allowing him and many like him to seek shelter, he said risks have to be taken to sustain ones existence.

There was also a sizable number of citizens, including women, who preferred to enjoy the day and have their brunch at the road site stalls scattered across the metropolis.

"It is an opportunity to enjoy the weather and cannot be missed," commented Zakira Ali, a mother of two.

The citizens in general appeared to be some what mentally prepared for rain associated challenges with much consciousness that not much was in their hands.

Precautions, they did take to avert possible loss yet cases of wall fall and associated injuries were referred to many of the hospitals including Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Centre, LyariGeneral and Abbasi Shaheed Hospitals respectively.