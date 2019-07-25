UrduPoint.com
Rain Havoc: Two Drowned After A Wall Collapsed

Thu 25th July 2019 | 04:21 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :At least two people were drowned and seven others got unconscious after a wall collapsed of a portion on Thursday following incessant rains during the past 24 hours, a police spokesman said here.

Among deceased, Sehrish Farman a 30 year's old woman and his one year kid Shahan were drowned due to accumulation of water in the basement of a double story house located in police foundation (PWD) after wall collapsed. Later both the dead bodies were shifted to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

The seven others including Amina, Ibrahim, Maha, Meerab, Abdul Hanan, Esha and Arslan were evacuated and treated on the spot.

