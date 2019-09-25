UrduPoint.com
Rain In City In Lahore

Wed 25th September 2019 | 05:28 PM

Rain in city in Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :The provincial metropolis on Wednesday received rain which turned weather pleasant.

According to the Met Office, rain was expected at scattered places in Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Chakwal, Narowal, Sialkot, Gujrat, Gujranwala and Hafizabad during the next 24 hours.

A spokesman for the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) while talking to APP said here that rains were expected in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha and Faisalabad divisions which may continue till Monday.

Weather remained hot and humid in most parts of the province during the past 24 hours. However rain/wind-thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in Rawalpindi and Gujranwala divisions.

According to a synoptic situation, weak seasonal low lies over North Balochistan while moderate monsoon currents are penetrating in north-eastern and south eastern parts of the country and likely to intensify from Thursday.

Today, the maximum temperature was recorded at 33 degree celsius in the provincial metropolis.

