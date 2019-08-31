UrduPoint.com
Rain In City Lahore Lowers Temperatures

Sat 31st August 2019 | 07:05 PM

The provincial metropolis on Saturday received moderate-to-heavy showers, which lowered the temperatures and turned the weather pleasant in the city

The provincial metropolis on Saturday received moderate-to-heavy showers, which lowered the temperatures and turned the weather pleasant in the city.

The rain provided respite to people from hot and humid weather conditions. The maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 33 and 27 degree celsius, respectively in the city.

According to the local Meteorological office, rain/wind-thunderstorm with isolated heavy falls occurred at scattered places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Multan, DG Khan, Bahawalpur and Kashmir.

Also, rain/wind-thunderstorm with isolated heavy falls is expected at scattered places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Multan, DG Khan and Bahawalpur divisions during the next 24 hours.

The synoptic situation showed that seasonal low lies over northern Balochistan and its adjoining areas. Monsoon currents were likely to penetrate southern parts of the country.

Rainfall (mm) during the last 24 hours: Attock 88, Okara 48, Rahim Yar Khan 30, Chakwal 11, Bahawalpur 8, Sialkot (AP 4, City 1), Faisalabad 3, Sahiwal 2, Murree, Sargodha, Gujranwala and Lahore 1.

