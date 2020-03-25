Rain in city :MD WASA seeks rain water drainage clear report

Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Director Khalid Naseem Chandio has sought rainwater drainage clear report of all roads and metro bus routes from officials after early morning rain in the city

MULTAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Director Khalid Naseem Chandio has sought rainwater drainage clear report of all roads and metro bus routes from officials after early morning rain in the city.

He also ordered WASA officials to submit pictorial report of all disposal stations free-fall.

He directed sewerage officials to ensure patrolling in their respective areas.

Chandio ordered to resolve the complaints received regarding rainwater drainage quickly.

The three sewerage divisions north, south and central also present de-silting report to MD WASA.

WASA MD ordered to make sewerage lines cleanliness drive more effective.

He ordered sewerage officials to ensure precautionary measures for sanitary workers while cleaning sewerage lines and clean them with chlorine mixed water after operational duty.

The sewerage divisions officials and staff along with machinery started drainage of water after rain in city.

APP /sak