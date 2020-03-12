Rain in Islamabad, Upper Punjab, KP, G-B, AJK

Rain wind-thunderstorm (snowfall over mountains) is expected in Islamabad, upper Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir, however mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :Rain wind-thunderstorm (snowfall over mountains) is expected in Islamabad, upper Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir, however mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country.

According to National Weather Forecasting Center, Islamabad, during past 24 hour, rain wind-thunderstorm occurred in districts of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, north Balochistan and Islamabad. Weather remained dry elsewhere in the country.

According to synoptic situation, westerly wave is affecting upper and central parts of the country and likely to persist in upper parts till Friday.

Rainfall (mm) were recorded in Punjab: Khanewal 49, Faisalabad 48, Layyah 38, Mangla 37, Narowal 34, Chakwal 33, Jhelum 31, M.B.Din 30, Sialkot (City 29, A.

P 22), Islamabad (A.P 28, Z.P 21, Saidpur, Golra 19, Bokra 15), T.T.Singh 28, Kot Addu 27, Okara, Multan, Sahiwal, Hafizabad 21, Bahawalpur (A.P 21, City 16), Joharabad 19, Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 19, Chaklala 18), Bhakkar, D.G.Khan 18, Lahore (City 17, A.P 15), Jhang 17, Bahawalnagar 16, Gujrat, Attock 15, Gujaranwala, Kasur 14, Noorpurthal, R.Y.Khan 13, Khanpur 10, Murree 09, Sargodha 08, Kashmir: Kotli 27, Rawalakot 26, Garhidupatta 04, Muzaffarabad (A.P 03, City 02), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: D.I.Khan 27, Cherat, Bannu 18, Parachinar 14, Peshawar (A.P 13, City 10), Kakul 10, Tahktbai 05, Balakot, Malamjabba 03, Dir, Saidu Sharif 01,Balochistan: Zhob 16, Barkhan 05, Quetta 01.

Today's lowest minimum temperatures (C) were recorded in Kalat -03C, Kalam -02C, Astore and Parachinar -01C.