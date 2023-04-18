Rain in Sukkur, weather turns pleasant

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :Sukkur and its suburbs received a dust storm followed by rain on Tuesday evening which made the weather pleasant.

Earlier, the region was experiencing hot weather for the last four to five days. On Tuesday afternoon the weather turned from hot to cloudy.

The temperature decreased due to the rain. The met office predicted more rain for the next 24 hours.