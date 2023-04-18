UrduPoint.com

Rain In Sukkur, Weather Turns Pleasant

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 18, 2023 | 08:26 PM

Sukkur and its suburbs received a dust storm followed by rain on Tuesday evening which made the weather pleasant.

Earlier, the region was experiencing hot weather for the last four to five days. On Tuesday afternoon the weather turned from hot to cloudy

The temperature decreased due to the rain. The met office predicted more rain for the next 24 hours.

