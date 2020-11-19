Rain increases demand of winter delights

The dipping mercury after the cloudy weather and rain in the federal capital like other parts of the country has increased the demand of the traditional local winter delights available at the different food outlets and markets of federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :The dipping mercury after the cloudy weather and rain in the Federal capital like other parts of the country has increased the demand of the traditional local winter delights available at the different food outlets and markets of federal capital.

Majority of the citizens , soon after the advent of the Winter season, start enjoying the popular winter delights like Chicken Corn Soup, Doodh Jalebi, Gajar ka Halwa, Variety of Tea, Samosas, Pakoras, fried fish and dry fruits etc. However, demand of such items increases with lowering mercury.

A number of stalls carrying these delights at various markets including Melody Market, Karachi Company, Jinnah Super Market, Super Market, Aabpara Market and F-10 Markaz are attracting a number of customers.

"It is our routine in the Winter season to eat fish at least once a week as it help reduce the impact of cold weather on health and keep us warm. This year, we are extra cautious about the health of our children too and preferring to have soup, tea and fish most of the time", Amina Farrukh, a housewife, at a famous soup shop in G-9 said.

Talking to APP, she said, from November till the month of February, we all like to have fish barbeque parties or go for enjoying fried fish, however, my children prefer to eat finger fish.

Murad Ali, another buyer at the famous sweet shop, said, I cannot resist buying Gajar Ka Halwa during the rainy days while going to home from my office.

"Gajar Ka halwa is mostly liked seasonal delight by my family and I use to buy this almost twice a week as it is difficult to prepare it at home owing to the low gas pressure", he said.

Beenish Saleem, a young girl at a `Tandoori Chaye' stall said, "Having tea frequently has become a tradition for most of the people especially in winter and for me it's not merely a tradition but an addiction".

"I took it in a funny way when heard about Tandoori Chaye after Tandoori chicken and Tandoori roti but when I tried, I found it awesome", she said.

Tandoori Chaye gives a special feeling to me since it is poured into a mud cup which gives an essence of village's soil, she said.

For Murad Khan, a shopkeeper at a famous chicken corn shop at G-9 Markaz, Winter was the perfect time to earn handsome amount through selling chicken corn soup which is our trade mark.

He said our most of the customers are youngsters especially students living in hostels who roam around the place with their friends in evening time and visit us to enjoy the soup.

According to the health experts, soup, fish, dry fruits and other such items must be consumed by the citizens as a preventive measure to save them from cold weather and strengthen their immune system.

Especially, children are the most sufferers of influenza, pneumonia and other diseases with decrease in temperature and it is essential to include such food items in their regular eating habits.