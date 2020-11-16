UrduPoint.com
Rain Injures Two Women, Damages Two Houses: PDMA

Mon 16th November 2020

Rain injures two women, damages two houses: PDMA

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Monday informed that recent rains caused injuries to two women in Swat district while two houses were partially damaged

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Monday informed that recent rains caused injuries to two women in Swat district while two houses were partially damaged.

The PDMA said kitchen of a house in Matta tehsil of Swat district collapsed due to persistent rain that injured two women.

The women were shifted to THQ Hospital where they were being treated for head injuries.

It said upper parts of Swat districts also received snowfall and work was underway to clear the roads. The PDMA was in constant contact with district administrations to provide any needed assistant.

The PDMA had also issued letters to all district administrations on November 10 for adopting precautionary measures to cope with any situation.

It said the control room of PDMA was functional round the clock and public could contact on helpline 1700 in case of any situation.

