Rain lashes capital city; turns weather cold

Published November 09, 2023

Rain of light to moderate intensity lashed the federal capital, like other parts of the country, on Thursday afternoon turning the weather cold and compelling most of the citizens to stay indoors

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2023) Rain of light to moderate intensity lashed the Federal capital, like other parts of the country, on Thursday afternoon turning the weather cold and compelling most of the citizens to stay indoors.

The rain-wind/thunderstorm of low to moderate intensity started around 4:00 pm in the capital city, with hailstorms at a few places, and continued with gaps.

The day temperatures have dropped from two to three degrees celsius after the rain.

The rain occurred due to a westerly wave affecting the upper parts of the country which is persisting as per the synoptic situation revealed by the Pakistan Meteorological Department(PMD) earlier.

The PMD in its advisory warned the travelers visiting northern areas to remain cautious.

The farmers of barani areas were also advised to manage the crops activities accordingly.

During the next 24 hours, rain-wind/thunderstorm with snow over mountains is likely in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and northeast Punjab.

Isolated hailstorm may also occur during the period. Dry weather is expected in most plain areas of the country.

Fog/smog is likely to occur in plain areas of Punjab during morning hours.

The rainfall recorded during the period was Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kalam 17mm, Saidu Sharif 09, Malam Jabba 08, Chitral 06, Charat, Mirkhani, Drosh 05, Parachinar 04, Peshawar (Airport 04, City 03), Balakot 03, Kakul 02, Mirkhani, Takht Bai 01, Sindh: Rohri 07, Larkana 03, Mohenjo Daro 02, Balochistan: Barkhan 05, Quetta 02, Punjab: Rahim Yar Khan 07, Islamabad (Airport 04, Saidpur, Bokra 01) Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (Airport 03, City 02) and Garhi Dupatta 02mm.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded were Leh -03 C, Skardu and Babusar -01 C.

