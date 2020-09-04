UrduPoint.com
Rain Lashes City In Bahawalpur

Fri 04th September 2020

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :Heavy rain lashed city and adjoining areas on Friday morning, making weather little cold.

The rain started lashing in morning times and remained continuous for about one hour. The rainwater was accumulated on city roads and entered in houses and shops in down town areas. However, no loss of life and property was reported.

The local Met Office has forecast a cloudy weather with chances of more rain for the city for next 24 hours.

The local Met Office said that Bahawalpur city and adjoining areas might receive more rain during next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature 38 centigrade and the lowest minimum 27 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.

The cloudy weather with chances of rain has also been forecast for rest of the region.

