ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st November, 2019) Mainly cloudy weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours.However, rain-thunderstorms with snowfall over mountains is expected at scattered places in districts of northwestern Balochistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir while at isolated places in lower Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab and Islamabad.

Temperature of some major cities recorded on Thursday morning:Islamabad and Peshawar twelve degree centigrade, Lahore fourteen, Karachi twenty, Quetta, Murree and Muzaffarabad eight and Gilgit five degree centigrade.