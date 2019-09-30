UrduPoint.com
Rain Likely At Country's Various Parts On Tuesday

Faizan Hashmi 59 seconds ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 04:17 PM

Rain likely at country's various parts on Tuesday

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Monday forecast rain/ wind-thunderstorm in Islamabad and few places of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan during the next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Monday forecast rain/ wind-thunderstorm in Islamabad and few places of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan during the next 24 hours.

The synoptic situation has indicated prevalence of weak seasonal low over North Balochistan. Westerly wave was present over upper parts of the country.

Rain/ wind-thunderstorm is likely at scattered places in all districts of Kashmir including Muzaffarabad, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujrat, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Lahore, Narowal, Mansehra, Haripur, Abbottabad and Islamabad while at isolated places in districts of Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat, Parachinar, Lakki Marwat, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan,Tank, Kech, Gawadar, Panjgur and Gilgit Baltistan.

The rainfall (mm) recorded during the last 24 hours was Kashmir: Muzffarabad (City 17, Airport 15), Garidupatta 17, Rawalakot 08, Punjab: Narowal 20, Murree 09, Sialkot 07, Hafizabad 03, Rawalpindi (Shamsabad) 02, Lahore (City 02, Airport 01), Jauharabad, Okara, Sahiwal 02, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kakul 19, Dir 10, Kalam 05, Malamjabba 01, Balochistan: Lasbella 14, Barkhan 02 and Gilgit Baltistan: Bagrote 02.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded during the last 24 hours were Nokkundi 43 C and Dalbandin 42 C.

