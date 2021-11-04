UrduPoint.com

Rain Likely At Few Places: PMD

Umer Jamshaid 37 seconds ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 08:34 PM

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Thursday indicated chances of rain-thunderstorm with light snowfall over hills in Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, northeast Punjab and a few districts of upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Thursday indicated chances of rain-thunderstorm with light snowfall over hills in Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, northeast Punjab and a few districts of upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

However, cloudy weather is expected in most upper parts of the country.

According to the synoptic situation, a shallow westerly wave was likely to enter upper parts of the country and may persist till Friday.

During the last 24 hours, dry weather prevailed in most plain areas of the country, while cold in hilly areas.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded during the last 24 hours were Leh -08 C, Ziarat -03 and Skardu -01 C.

