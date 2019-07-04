UrduPoint.com
Rain Likely At Isolated Areas Of Upper Parts, Hot, Humid Weather To Grip Plain Areas 04 July 2019

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 10:54 PM

Rain likely at isolated areas of upper parts, hot, humid weather to grip plain areas 04 July 2019

Dust-thunderstorm/rain with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Khaber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Kashamir and Gilgit-Baltistan while very hot and humid weather to grip plain areas of the country during last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :Dust-thunderstorm/rain with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Khaber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Kashamir and Gilgit-Baltistan while very hot and humid weather to grip plain areas of the country during last 24 hours.

Rainfall is likely at Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad, Sargodha divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Dust raising winds are also expected in Multan, D.G.Khan and Bahawalpur divisions during this time span, Met office reported.

According to Synoptic Situation seasonal low lies over north Balochistan with its trough extending northeastwards. Moist currents are penetrating northeastern parts of the country and likely to strengthen in coming days.

In last 24 hours weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country, while very hot and in most plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan.

However, dust-thunderstorm/rain with gusty winds occurred at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Kalat, Gujranwala, divisions and Gilgit Baltistan during this time duration.

Rainfall recorded during this time period remaiend Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Pattan 14mm, Kalam 05mm, Balakot, Upper Dir 01mm, Punjab: Narowal 12mm, Lahore(A.P), Murree Trace, Gilgit Baltistan: Bagrote 04mm, Gilgit 01mm and Balochistan, Khuzdar 02mm.

Highest temperatures recorded on Thursday remained Sibbi 48C, Bhakkar 47C, Sargodha, Noorpur Thal, Okara, Bahawalnagar and Dadu 46C.

