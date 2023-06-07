Rain likely at isolated parts of country: PMD

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly hot and dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

However, rain-wind/thunderstorm with isolated hailstorm is likely in Northeast and South Punjab, Islamabad, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Northeast Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. A westerly wave was still effecting eastern and central parts of the country and likely to persist during next 48 hours.

During the last 24 hours, hot and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country.

However, rain-wind/thunderstorm occurred in Punjab, Kashmir and Kakul.

The rainfall recorded was Punjab: Lahore (Lakshmi Chowk 78mm, Qurtaba Chowk 70, Mughalpura 51, Tajpura, Chowk Nakhuda 50, A/P 48, Upper Mal 43, Shahi Qila 41, City 30, Head office Wasa 27, Nishtar Twon 17, Gulshan-e- Ravi 16, Johar Twon 15, Iqbal Town 14, Farrukhabad 10, Samanabad 09), Murree 41, Sialkot (A/P 29, City 05), Mandi Bahauddin 19, Gujranwala 15, Rahim Yar Khan 14, Narowal 10, Khanpur, Mangla 05, Kasur 03, Gujrat, Joharabad 02, Kashmir: Rawalakot 09, Kotli 04, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kakul 03mm.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded were Turbat 50 C, Nokkundi and Dalbandin 45C.