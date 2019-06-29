Rain likely at isolated places, hot weather to grip other parts 29 June 2019

Rain with dust-thunderstorm and gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore, Karachi divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan in next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2019 ) :Rain with dust-thunderstorm and gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Malakand , Hazara, Peshawar Karachi divisions, Islamabad , Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan in next 24 hours.

While hot and dry weather to persist in other parts of the country during this time span, met office reported. According to the synoptic situations seasonal low lies over north Balochistan extending northeastward. A westerly wave was present over upper parts of the country.

In last 24 hours weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country, while very hot in plain areas of Punjab and Sindh.

However, dust-thundershower/rain with gusty winds occurred at isolated places in Faislabad, Sargodha and Malakand divisions during this time span.

Rainfalls recorded during this time span was Punjab: Jhang 08mm, Noorpur Thal 04mm, Faislabad Trace and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kalam 03mm.

Maximum temperatures recorded on Saturday were Sibbi 49C, Dadu 47C and Shaheed-Benazirabad 46C, Islambad 42C, Peshawar 42C and Lahore 43C.