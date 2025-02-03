Open Menu

Rain Likely At Isolated Places In Northern Areas, Upper KP, Northeast Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 03, 2025 | 10:56 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly cold and dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

However, rain-wind/thunderstorm (snowfall over the mountains) are expected at isolated places in Kashmir, north-east Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan and Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Light to moderate fog (in patches) is also expected in northeastern Punjab during morning hours.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

A westerly wave was likely to approach western/upper parts of the country tonight.

During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed in most parts of the country while very cold over the mountains.

Shallow to moderate fog occurred in northeastern Punjab.

The lowest minimum temperature recorded were Leh -11V, Astore, Gupis, Ziarat -06, Kalam, Kalat -05, Bagrote, Skardu, Gilgit -04, Parachinar and Quetta -03C.

