Rain Likely At Isolated Places In Northern Areas, Upper KP, Northeast Punjab
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 03, 2025 | 10:56 PM
Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly cold and dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly cold and dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.
However, rain-wind/thunderstorm (snowfall over the mountains) are expected at isolated places in Kashmir, north-east Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan and Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Light to moderate fog (in patches) is also expected in northeastern Punjab during morning hours.
According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.
A westerly wave was likely to approach western/upper parts of the country tonight.
During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed in most parts of the country while very cold over the mountains.
Shallow to moderate fog occurred in northeastern Punjab.
The lowest minimum temperature recorded were Leh -11V, Astore, Gupis, Ziarat -06, Kalam, Kalat -05, Bagrote, Skardu, Gilgit -04, Parachinar and Quetta -03C.
Recent Stories
UAE participates in 36th meeting of Arab Counter-Terrorism Experts Group
DC Dera visits to overview ongoing anti-polio drive
Polio teams security beefed up
Over 90% of Gaza schools destroyed: UN expert
Israeli attacks in occupied West Bank undermining Gaza ceasefire: UNRWA
Arab League condemns Israeli measures against UNRWA
CDA, ADB collaborate on sustainable healthcare Green Data Centre, Intercity Bus ..
Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb attends pre-budget session, apprecia ..
Pakistan's embassy in Egypt holds cricket tournament
Farzana Naek appointed Chairperson PRCS
Nasim Ashraf's book "Ring Side" launched at IPRI
Commissioner visits Taluka Hospital Sakrand
More Stories From Weather
-
Rain likely at isolated places in northern areas, upper KP, northeast Punjab6 minutes ago
-
City experiences partly cloudy weather1 hour ago
-
Cold weather may intensify in Karachi tomorrow10 hours ago
-
Cold and dry weather to prevail in most parts; light rain/snow expected in upper regions4 days ago
-
Cold and dry weather to persist across most parts of country: PMD5 days ago
-
Cold forecast for Lahore7 days ago
-
Cold, dry weather forecast for Balochistan11 days ago
-
Cold, dry weather likely across Pakistan with fog in plains20 days ago
-
Cold, dry weather expected across Pakistan: PMD21 days ago
-
Weather Lahore, Islamabad; new rain system to enter Pakistan on January 14, 202524 days ago
-
Dry, cold weather expected on Thursday26 days ago
-
Weather update: Karachi experiences coldest night of winter season27 days ago