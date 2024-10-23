Rain Likely At Isolated Places In Upper KP, Potohar Region, GB, Kashmir: PMD
Faizan Hashmi Published October 23, 2024 | 11:08 PM
Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.
However, cloudy weather with rain-wind/thunderstorm is likely at isolated places in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir and Potohar region.
As per the synoptic situation, a shallow westerly wave was affecting western and upper parts of the country.
During the last 24 hours, dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country. However, rain/thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The rainfall recorded was Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Malam Jabba 09mm, Lower Dir and Saidu Sharif 08, Peshawar and Takht Bai 06, Kakul 05, Balakot 04, Bacha Khan (A/P) and Mir Khani 02 and Drosh 01mm.
The highest maximum temperatures recorded were Shaheed Benazirabad 40C, Skarand, Thatta, Hyderabad, Chhor 39C.
Recent Stories
Four killed, 14 injured in terror attack at Turkish aerospace headquarters
Kohat cracks down on illegal petroleum sales
Asalanka stars as Sri Lanka defeat West Indies in second ODI, clinch series
'The whole city shook': Israel pounds Lebanon's ancient Tyre
Faez Isa made historic contributions to justice system: Rana Sana
Time is nearer when Kashmiris will succeed in getting IIOJK territory freed from ..
Education Ministry awaits Finance Div’s funding for appointing psychologists a ..
PPP leaders pay tribute to Nusrat Bhutto for restoration of democracy
CM strongly condemns terrorist attack in Turkiye
RWU hosts peace, tolerance awareness session
Conflict in Lebanon could cause 9.2% drop in GDP in 2024: UN
UK police probe carbon monoxide leak after deaths at care home for elderly
More Stories From Weather
-
Dry weather forecast for Lahore3 minutes ago
-
PMD forecast hot and dry weather for most parts of country5 days ago
-
Dry, hot, partly cloudy weather forecast for city7 days ago
-
Dry, hot, partly cloudy weather forecast for city8 days ago
-
Dry weather to prevail in most parts of country: PMD9 days ago
-
Dry, partly cloudy weather forecast for city9 days ago
-
Dry, partly cloudy weather forecast for city15 days ago
-
Hot, humid, partly cloudy weather recorded in city18 days ago
-
Hot, humid, partly cloudy weather forecast for city21 days ago
-
Hot & dry weather likely in most parts of country:PMD21 days ago
-
PDMA issues alert about rains in most parts of KP from Thursday29 days ago
-
Partly cloudy weather for city2 months ago