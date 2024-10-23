Open Menu

Rain Likely At Isolated Places In Upper KP, Potohar Region, GB, Kashmir: PMD

Faizan Hashmi Published October 23, 2024 | 11:08 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

However, cloudy weather with rain-wind/thunderstorm is likely at isolated places in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir and Potohar region.

As per the synoptic situation, a shallow westerly wave was affecting western and upper parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country. However, rain/thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The rainfall recorded was Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Malam Jabba 09mm, Lower Dir and Saidu Sharif 08, Peshawar and Takht Bai 06, Kakul 05, Balakot 04, Bacha Khan (A/P) and Mir Khani 02 and Drosh 01mm.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded were Shaheed Benazirabad 40C, Skarand, Thatta, Hyderabad, Chhor 39C.

