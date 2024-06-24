Rain Likely At Isolated Places: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD)
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly hot and dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.
However, windstorm/thunderstorm-rain is likely at isolated places in Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Potohar region and northeast Balochistan.
As per synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave was likely to affect upper parts of the country.
During the last 24 hours, hot and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country.
However, rain wind/thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Barkhan.
The rainfall recorded during the period was Gilgit Baltistan: Bagrote 10mm, Bunji 04, Gupis 02, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Balakot 05, Dir (upper) 01, Balochistan: Barkhan 03mm.
The highest maximum temperatures recorded were Turbat 49 C, Sibbi, Dadu, Chhor, Shaheed Benazirabad 47, Sakrand, Bhakkar and Padidan 46C.
